Corrections sergeant booked with trying to smuggle girdle, ear buds, cellphones into Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – A corrections sergeant at Angola has been arrested accused of trying to smuggle items to inmates.

The Louisiana State Penitentiary’s Shakedown Team busted 20-year-old Malik Harrell of St. Francisville, Louisiana shortly after 7 a.m Friday.

He was charged with one count of of Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.

During a shakedown of Harrell’s vehicle, Louisiana State Penitentiary investigators discovered a large amount of contraband destined for the inmate population, Communications Director Ken Pastorick said.

The contraband included a large folding knife, 5.7 pounds of tobacco, 107 packs of rolling papers, 17 cellphones, a pair of ear buds, 19 USB cables, 14 cellphone charging blocks, seven pairs of tennis shoes, one razor scraper, a scale, one bead reamer, one long lighter, six PS4 video games, three packs of Kool cigarettes, one bag of Downey scent dryer beads, eight bottles of Visine eye drops, a Pittsburg Pirates flat bib baseball cap, and a tan belly girdle, Pastorick said.

He said Harrell confessed to the crime, and resigned during questioning after having been an employee at Angola since January 21, 2020.

