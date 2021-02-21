Costco begins offering COVID-19 vaccines

National News

Shoppers leave a Costco Store in Chicago, Illinois in 2005. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The warehouse retailer Costco has begun offering COVID-19 vaccinations at select locations.

The vaccines are currently being offered in cities in California, New York, Oregon, South Carolina, Washington and Puerto Rico.

“Our pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available, in accordance with CDC and state guidelines,” the retailer said in a statement.

Individual Costcos will be following the distribution rules set by the various states, and availability and eligibility may vary.

To look for an appointment, click here.

Costco isn’t the only retailer offering vaccine appointments. Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy are also distributing vaccines across the country.

Nearly 13 percent of the U.S. population has received at least the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to NPR. More than 5 percent have received the second dose.

Over 28 million people in the U.S. have been infected with COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins. 497,000 people have died.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

