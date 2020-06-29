Costco quietly stops selling half-sheet cake across US amid pandemic

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

Costco has stopped selling its $20 half sheet cakes around the country amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The company “quietly stopped selling the $20 half-sheet cakes across its US stores for the past month, instead pointing people toward its 10-inch round cakes and other assorted bake goods,” according to CNN.

Costco confirmed to CNN it’s not selling the half-sheet cakes anymore and it has “no immediate plans” to bring them back.

“To help limit personal contact and create more space for social distancing, Costco has reduced service in some departments,” the company explained to outraged customers on its Facebook account.

There is even a Change.org petition that is trying to get the company to bring back the cakes.

The decision comes as health officials warn people to avoid large gatherings. Half-sheet cakes feed around 50 people, while Costco’s 10-inch round cake serves around a dozen, according to CNN.

Costco has begun easing some virus restrictions at stores, slowly returning free food samples to some, and lowering restrictions on the number of people members are allowed to bring inside the store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tyve Bulliner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyve Bulliner"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29"

Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances"

TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans"

Expedition League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expedition League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

Top Plays 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays 6-28"

Community discusses racial inequality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community discusses racial inequality"

Robert One Minute 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-28"

Woman who teaches English gets grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman who teaches English gets grant"

New restaurant open in Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "New restaurant open in Mandan"

Some bagged salad mixes are contaminated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some bagged salad mixes are contaminated"

Rise in break-ins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rise in break-ins"

FDA warning about homemade hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDA warning about homemade hand sanitizer"

COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-28"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

Dangerously Hot Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerously Hot Conditions"

New coffee shop in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "New coffee shop in Williston"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News

Don't Miss