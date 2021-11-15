Costco recalls drink that may contain metal or glass

(NEXSTAR) – Costco sent a notice to customers over the weekend, warning them of a recalled Kool-Aid drink mix.

The affected product is Kool-Aid’s Tropical Punch Mix in an 82.5 oz. container. Only containers with best-by dates of Aug. 31, 2023 and Sept. 1, 2023 are being recalled “due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass.”

Those materials may have been accidentally introduced to the product during the manufacturing process.

Stater Bros, a grocery store chain in Southern California, is also recalling the Kool-Aid Tropical Punch, which they sold in an 8-quart container.

“The company discovered the issue during an internal review at the manufacturing facility,” said Stater Bros. “There have been no consumer complaints and no reports of illness or injury related to this issue to date.”

The Kraft Heinz Company, which makes Kool-Aid products, says customers can find the best-by date on the bottom of the punch mix’s container.

Customers can return the recalled product to Costco for a full refund.

Kraft Heinz says customers with questions can call (855) 713-9237.