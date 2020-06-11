Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

National News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(L-R) Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform onstage during the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful and embarrassed for not taking into consideration the word’s associations with slavery.

The band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, made the announcement Thursday on their social media.

The statement said that they chose the name after the antebellum style home where they shot their first band photos, and it reminded them of Southern styles of music.

But they said in recent weeks, their eyes have been opened to “blindspots we didn’t even know existed” and “the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced.”

The band said it is deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

