Court affirms ruling dismissing Trump challenge in Wisconsin

In this Dec. 7, 2020 photo President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump has announced that Israel and Morocco will normalize relations in the latest achievement of his administration’s press to push Arab-Israeli peace. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court has refused to overturn a decision dismissing President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to declare him the winner in swing-state Wisconsin.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by 0.6 points in the state. But the lawsuit asked U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig to order the Republican-controlled Legislature to name Trump the winner.

Ludwig, a Trump appointee, refused in a ruling earlier this month, saying Trump’s arguments “fail as a matter of law and fact.”

A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Ludwig on Thursday afternoon, that the state lawfully chose its Electoral College delegates and Trump should have challenged the state’s election laws before the election was held.

