Court rejects appeal from man convicted in dying blink case

National News
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal court on Friday turned down an appeal from an imprisoned Cincinnati man whose 2013 murder trial hinged on the paralyzed, hospitalized victim having blinked his eyes to identify a picture of his shooter before dying.

The convicted man, Ricardo Woods, challenged how that blinking testimony by David Chandler was allowed to be used in court as a dying declaration. Woods, now 42, argued that his right to confront the witnesses against him was violated in the Hamilton County case.

Woods also argued that prosecutors improperly kept a potential juror off the jury based on race.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected those challenges Friday, affirming an earlier state court decision that upheld the conviction.

His attorney, Jennifer Kinsley, said they may press the case further.

“Ricardo Woods is innocent, his conviction was unconstitutional, and we will continue exploring all options to prove his innocence in court,” including possibly asking that the case be reviewed by the full Sixth Circuit Court or the U.S. Supreme Court, Kinsley said in an email.

Woods was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison on murder and other charges after unsuccessfully challenging the reliability of the blinking testimony during his trial, which drew national attention.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, May 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Schools Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schools Approved"

Live-streamed Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Live-streamed Graduation"

Same Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Same Teacher"

Raleigh Recovery Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Recovery Center"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22"

Prepare for a rainy weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a rainy weekend"

CAMPAIGNING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAMPAIGNING COVID-19"

FURRY FRIENDS: MEET LOKI THE CAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIENDS: MEET LOKI THE CAT"

Donating Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Meals"

Long Term Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long Term Care"

Department of Corrections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Department of Corrections"

Broadway Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Broadway Circle"

South Border Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Track"

Legacy Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Softball"

Ballot Postage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Postage"

Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Election Access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Access"

Ward County Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward County Voting"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge