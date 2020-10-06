Court rejects request to block Montana mail ballots

Image – File photo. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

HELEN, Mont. (AP) — A federal appeals court has denied a request for an emergency injunction to block Montana counties from mailing ballots to active voters.

A three-member panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the request filed by Joe Lamm, the Ravalli County Republican Central Committee and Republican voters.

A federal judge last month upheld a decision by Gov. Steve Bullock that gave counties the option to hold the general election mostly by mail.

Bullock said an emergency declaration made for the pandemic allowed him to suspend a state law that says regularly scheduled federal elections cannot be conducted by mail ballot.

Ballots will be mailed on Friday.