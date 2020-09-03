Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

COVID-19 cases surge in South Dakota with 334 reported

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has recorded the nation’s third-highest rate of coronavirus cases per capita over the last two weeks.

Health officials attribute the alarming development to summer gatherings, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and students returning to college campuses and school classrooms.

Officials from the South Dakota Department of Health say they are watching for an increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

State epidemiologist Josh Clayton says there is typically a two-week lag between increases in cases and hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 334 confirmed new cases on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Kidder County Football

Trinity Hospital Tour

Trafficking Training

KX Storm Team Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Labor Day Request

Equality Club

TGU Volleyball

Fire in Downtown Mandan

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/3

Which temperature gauge do you trust?

Thursday's Forecast: breezy & cooler

NDC SEPT 3

Northwoods League

Westhope/Newburg Volleyball

Legacy Football

USPS and the Elections

LGBTQ+ Flag at Minot City Hall

First Responder Money

Need for Poll Workers

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss