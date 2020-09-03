COVID-19 cases surge in South Dakota with 334 reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has recorded the nation’s third-highest rate of coronavirus cases per capita over the last two weeks.

Health officials attribute the alarming development to summer gatherings, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and students returning to college campuses and school classrooms.

Officials from the South Dakota Department of Health say they are watching for an increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

State epidemiologist Josh Clayton says there is typically a two-week lag between increases in cases and hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 334 confirmed new cases on Thursday.