COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota break daily record

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has reported a record number of daily COVID-19 deaths, with 19 people who have died.

The number of hospitalizations also inched up to 413 people, marking the fifth day in a row that it has hit a new high.

The state is experiencing one of the nation’s worst waves of the virus, posting the nation’s second-highest number of new cases over the last two weeks.

Johns Hopkins researchers report there were about 1,336 new cases per 100,000 people.

That means that one out of roughly every 75 people in the state tested positive for the virus.