COVID-19 gives America a sweet tooth: Chocolate sales spike during pandemic

National News

by: Melanie DaSilva, WPRI and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Have you eaten a lot of chocolate during the pandemic? You’re not alone.

Chocolate sales have spiked in the past few months, according to a report from the National Confectioners Association. The data shows demand for the confection has surpassed demand for overall candy from March to August.

Premium chocolate saw the largest growth with a sales spike of 12.5%, and non-premium chocolate saw a sales increase of 5.5%. The overall candy market increased by 3.8%.

The U.S. Chocolate Market is expected to surpass $20 billion by 2025, according to Global Market Research Firm IndexBox.

Courtesy of National Confectioners Association

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/1

Tuesday's Forecast: Very windy with fire weather concerns

NDC SEPT 1

Shiloh Christian Football

New Roof

COVID-19 Shelter

Bottineau Volleyball

Beulah Football

Monday, August 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Pawn Shops & COVID-19

Water Line

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/31

Flu & COVID-19

Fire Departments

New Vet

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/31

Monday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & wind

NDC 8.31

Northwoods League

High school football

More Video

Don't Miss