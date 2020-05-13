COVID-19: More US deaths expected by August

More than 82,000 people in the U.S. are reported to have died from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, and updated modeling predicts increased fatalities over the next few months.

147,000 COVID-19 deaths by August. That’s what the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington is predicting for the U.S., 10,000 more than its projection earlier this week.

“States have relaxed early, people have heard the message, they’ve gotten out, they’ve become more mobile, they’re having more contact and we’re seeing the effects already of that transition,” said Dr. Chris Murray, Dir. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Univ. of Washington.

California’s State University System is canceling most in-person classes through the fall semester, and Los Angeles County might keep stay-at-home orders for the next few months, but ease some restrictions.

“We’re learning to live with it, we are not moving beyond it. But it’s important to not over-react and not to under-react,” said Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti.

Others, including President Donald Trump, want restrictions eased in hopes that it will help the economy recover. Arizona is ready to welcome pro sports back — minus the fans.

“Major League Baseball, the NBA, the NHL, the NFL, MLS, are all able to participate and play in the state of Arizona after May 15,” said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

But most Americans still have concerns about the virus. According to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS, 58 percent say they feel uneasy about returning to their regular routines, and 41 percent say the opposite.

The same poll says 40 percent of Americans say they know someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and 56 percent believe the U.S. government isn’t doing enough to address the growing death toll linked to the virus.