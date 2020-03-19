COVID-19 tests arrive at South Dakota lab, testing to resume

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem says South Dakota has obtained more supplies to run tests for COVID-19.

The state lab will be prioritizing tests for people deemed to be at high risk of the coronavirus.

There are 402 tests waiting at the lab. She hasn’t said how many tests the lab will be able to run.

The state halted testing after running low on the enzymes and reagents that are used for chemical analysis. There is a nationwide shortage of those testing elements.

South Dakota has had 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one person who died. Noem says she expects more.

