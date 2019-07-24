Customers outraged after Forever 21 included diet bars in their clothing orders

(CBS News) — When some Forever 21 customers opened their recent clothing orders, they found a surprise snack tucked inside: Atkins bars. A number of outraged customers took to social media to complain about the unwanted gift, which some called “fat phobic.”

“I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21,” one customer tweeted. “Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well?”

The customer included a photo of a lemon Atkins bar included in her clothing order.

Another customer who received the bar said she had recovered from an eating disorder and found the inclusion of a diet bar in her clothing order “pretty distasteful.”

The free Atkins bar prompted another customer to wonder if Forever 21 sent the low-carb snack to all women, or just to those who bought plus-size clothing. “Hey @forever21 do you include weightloss Atkin bars in all your shipments or just in the ones for ladies over 1X ??”

In a statement obtained by Jezebel, the company said they often include free test products from third parties in e-commerce orders. The free items are included in all online orders across all sizes, Forever 21 said.

CBS News has reached out to Forever 21 for comment and is awaiting response.