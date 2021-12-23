DA to ask judge to reduce trucker’s 110-year term for crash

FILE – This 2019 photo provided by the Lakewood Police Department shows Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted in October 2021 of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of Denver in April 2019, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 13 to 110 years in prison. (Lakewood Police Department via AP, File)

DENVER (AP) — The district attorney’s office that prosecuted a trucker who was sentenced to 110 years in prison for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver will request a reduced term of 20 to 30 years.

Jefferson County DA Alexis King said Thursday she will ask a judge during a hearing Monday to resentence 26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos for the 2019 crash on Interstate 70 west of Denver.

Aguilera-Mederos’ supporters say the 110-year sentence is deeply unjust, and truck drivers around the country have taken up his cause.