Data: Halloween is a dangerous time for kids on the streets

The statistics are certainly scary: The most dangerous day of the year for children is Halloween.

That’s the finding of consumer location research website BestPlaces.com.

“Every Halloween there are stories about hazards such as tainted candy and ‘stranger danger,’ but the real threat kids face when Trick-or-Treating is being struck by a motor vehicle,” the site reports.

BestPlaces analyzed more than four million records of auto fatalities from the Department of Transportation Fatality Analysis Reporting System. According to the data, here have been 133 child pedestrian fatalities by motor vehicles on Halloween in the years from 1990-2012.

No other day of the year comes close, even the Fourth of July.

The data also shows the most dangerous time for kids and vehicle accidents on Halloween is the time period from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“Hopefully by sharing these statistics we can get people to refocus on safety this year, and put an end to the recent increase in these tragedies,” the site notes.

You can read more on the data study here.