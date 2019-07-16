Data: Women get more sleep than men, but wake up in worse moods

According to new data from Sleep Cycle, makers of an app that tracks how people sleep at night, women get about 20 minutes more sleep than men and enjoy a higher quality of sleep in every phase of life.

Despite the extra rest, however, they also wake up in worse moods and report more daily stress than men.

Sleep Cycle has analyzed 10 years of sleep data collected through its sleep monitoring app from users who have given their consent in the U.S. and abroad.

Based on that data, a report has been generated analyzing how sleep patterns have collectively shifted in the last five years and how individual sleep patterns change as people move through different phases of life.

For example, taken as a whole, adults worldwide have been gaining about a minute of extra sleep each year. There have also been small, consistent gains in sleep quality. However, this has not translated into better wake-up moods.

The average time people around the world sleep is a little under 7 hours and 19 minutes.

