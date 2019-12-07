Day 11 of 12 Days of Christmas Scams: Puppy Scams

Tis’ the season for holiday shopping and spending.

With all that spending, Better Business Bureau officials said they want to warn consumers to properly prepare for scammers that are looking to take away a bit of that holiday cheer.

So, we will share with you 12 common Christmas scams and ways to avoid them.

Here is day 11:

Puppy Scams

A lot of families like to give their kids a new puppy for Christmas and scammers take advantage of it. It’s called a ‘Puppy Scam’, and it’s an international scam.

Families that fall victim to this one are usually looking for a specific breed.

Here’s how to avoid a puppy scam:

  • Shop around
  • Check with a few local breeders
  • Always pay with a credit card

