Day 12 of 12 Days of Christmas Scams: Travel Scams

A pile of Christmas gifts in colorful wrapping with ribbons.

Tis’ the season for holiday shopping and spending.

With all that spending, Better Business Bureau officials said they want to warn consumers to properly prepare for scammers that are looking to take away a bit of that holiday cheer.

So, we will share with you 12 common Christmas scams and ways to avoid them.

Here is the final day of our 12 days of scams:

Travel Scams

Traveling during the holiday season can get expensive. Consumers should be wary of an offer that seems too good to be true.

There are a few things consumers can do to avoid travel scams.

  • Be cautious about email offers
  • Never wire money to a stranger
  • Ask for travel references

