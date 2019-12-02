Day 6 of 12 Days of Christmas Scams: Phony Charities

Tis’ the season for holiday shopping and spending.

With all that spending, Better Business Bureau officials said they want to warn consumers to properly prepare for scammers that are looking to take away a bit of that holiday cheer.

So, we will share with you 12 common Christmas scams and ways to avoid them.

Here is day six:

Phony Charities

Consumers tend to open their checkbooks to give back to charities during the holidays. Scammers are hoping to make the most from that generosity.

Here are a few things you can do to spot these phony charities: