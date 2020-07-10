Deadly tornado in Minnesota rated EF4, peak wind of 170 mph

National News

In this image provided by Kathy Long VanVoorhis, a large tree rests on top of a car, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Fergus Falls, Minn., following a severe storm the day before. (Kathy Long VanVoorhis via AP)

DALTON, Minn. (AP) — Forecasters have rated a deadly tornado that struck farmland in western Minnesota as a category EF4, with a peak wind conservatively estimated at 170 mph.

The National Weather Service said the tornado started as a weak tornado that grew out of a rapidly developing supercell thunderstorm, quickly growing into a violent twister that killed one person and injured two others near Dalton on Wednesday evening.

The tornado was on the ground about a half-hour, according to the weather service.

The tornado ripped a path about 9 miles long, with a maximum width of 650 yards.

A 30-year-old man was killed when the tornado destroyed a machine shop. A couple suffered minor injuries when the tornado obliterated their home.

