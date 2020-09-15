Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Deadly wedding: COVID-19 death toll linked to Maine reception grows to 7

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Aug. 18, 2020, file photo shows the Big Moose Inn on Millinocket Lake in Millinocket, Maine. A COVID-19 outbreak connected to a wedding reception held at the inn in early August has led to more than 175 cases of the virus and at least five deaths. (Linda Coan O’Kresik/The Bangor Daily News via AP, File)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Public health authorities say the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak linked to a Maine wedding reception has grown to seven.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday the August wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket is linked to more than 175 confirmed cases of the virus.

The agency says the outbreak continues to sicken people around the state and is linked to other cases at a county jail and a rehabilitation center.

The outbreaks stemming from the event have spanned hundreds of miles in a state that had largely controlled the spread of coronavirus through the summer.

The church where the wedding was held said it is taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/15

Tuesday's Forecast: Patchy smoke and hazy sunshine

Normalizing suicide conversations can help prevent it

NDC SEPT 15

Youth Football Rescue

Our Redeemers Volleyball

Legacy Soccer

Bismarck Football New

Child Anxiety

After the Whistle Rugby

After the Whistle Des Lacs Burlington Volleyball

After the Whistle John Bollinger

After the Whistle 9/13 Part 1

Water insurance

Ind. Inc. Career Classes

Washing Food

Intersections in Bismarck-Mandan getting more dangerous

Monday, September 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Friends, family call for justice as they remember woman shot, killed in May 2020

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 9/14

More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss