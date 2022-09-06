BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — September is National Preparedness month, and as such, there’s no better time to begin putting plans into place in case the worst does happen. And in the last days of the summer months and into the fires of fall and the chill of winter, the concerns regarding disasters that can occur as a result of freezing temperatures are only rising by the day.

Of course, disaster preparedness isn’t just about protecting yourself. Homes, pets, and families are all hugely important things to consider when putting preparations into effect. To help people remember the most important aspects when it comes to any form of disaster preparation, Dunn County Emergency Management has released a series of Facebook posts that have issued a series of tasks to the families of North Dakota that will help them be prepared in the unlikely event of a disaster. The department intends on adding a tip each day until there is one disaster preparedness tip for every day in September.

Here is the current list of tips from Dunn County Emergency Management:

#1: Create a Family Disaster Plan

Meet with your family and discuss why you need to prepare for disasters. Discuss the types that are most likely to happen, and explain what to do in each situation. It’s important that everyone knows what to do in case all family members are not together. Discussing disasters ahead of time will help to reduce fear and anxiety, and help everyone know how to respond. Remember to review these plans from time to time.

#2: Work Around Power Outages

Think about the things you and your family would need to stay safe if your power, cell service, or internet went out for a long period of time, at least a day or week. Be sure to update your plans and supplies to be better prepared for such an occasion.

#3: Meeting Place

Identify two locations, a primary and an alternate location, that your family can meet in case of an emergency near your home in the event you can’t access the house. Ideally, choose a site that offers refreshments and seating in case waiting is necessary (a restaurant, park, or shelter is ideal). Make sure every member of the family knows the address and phone number of the meeting location.

#4: Escape Routes

Identify and become familiar with escape routes in your home, work, or community in the event of all sorts of disasters (fire, flood, tornado, etc.) Evacuation may be necessary. Plan primary and alternative routes in case certain roads are blocked or closed. Remember to follow advice of local officials during evacuation. Never drive over or around barricades, and always remain calm during evacuations.

#5: Pets/Animals/Livestock

Don’t forget to prepare a plan for your animals as well. Plan where to take or send pets if you go to a public shelter where they aren’t allowed. Make sure you have a kennel, leash, and harness for small animals. In the case of larger animals (horses, cows, etc.), know how you will evacuate with them and where to take them for short and long periods of time.

#6: Utilities

Educate family members on how and when to turn off the utilities (water, gas, electricity, etc.) at the main switches and valves. Keep necessary tools near gas and water shut-off valves. Only turn off utilities if you suspect leaks or damages, or are instructed to do so by authorities. Remember that you will need a professional to turn gas back on after turning it off. Paint shut-off valves with white or fluroescent paint to increase visibility.

Tips on the Dunn County Emergency Management Facebook page appear daily, so be sure to follow either the page or this article on KX to receive the latest information on disaster preparation.