Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Death rejected for man who killed ex-girlfriend’s parents

National News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 29, 2015 file photo, Shawn Ford Jr. looks upward as he listens to Jessica Schobert, the oldest daughter of Margaret and Jeffrey Schobert after he was sentenced to death by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tom Parker for the murder of Margaret Schobert in Akron, Ohio. The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected the death sentence for Ford Jr., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, and ordered a new sentencing hearing. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal via AP, File)/Akron Beacon Journal via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man on death row for killing his ex-girlfriend’s parents with a sledgehammer is getting a new hearing after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled his IQ might be too low for him to have been condemned.

Shawn Ford Jr. was convicted in Summit County in 2015 of aggravated murder and other charges in the slayings of Margaret and Jeffrey Schobert two years earlier.

Defense attorneys argued that Ford’s low IQ should have prevented the judge from sentencing their client to death. The high court’s 5-2 ruling Thursday upheld Ford’s conviction but ordered a hearing to determine if his intellectual disability prohibits his execution.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said the judge and jurors correctly determined that Ford should be sentenced to death.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge