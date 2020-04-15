Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics

Deceased people are receiving stimulus payments

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

The Internal Revenue Service started depositing Economic Impact Payments (also known as stimulus checks) to millions of bank accounts this week. However, many people are reporting they received stimulus payments for deceased relatives.

Hundreds of people on social media have shared stories of receiving payments for relatives who passed away in 2018 or 2019.

In 2009, more than 89,000 stimulus payments went to people who were either dead or in prison.

We asked the IRS if people will be required to repay the payments to deceased individuals. We have not heard back.

On the official IRS website, it says qualified individuals must “have a work eligible Social Security number.” However, it seems this is not the case for deceased individuals.

The U.S. Treasury Department has previously said people will not have to pay back their stimulus payments on next year’s tax filing.

“This is not an advance and there is absolutely no obligation to pay it back,” Treasury spokeswoman Patricia McLaughlin said in an email.

On Wednesday the IRS launched the Get My Payment tool which will allow taxpayers to track their stimulus payments. You can check your payment status here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15"

Why you should start thinking about fire danger now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why you should start thinking about fire danger now"

Snow southwest with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow southwest with mostly sunny skies"

CURLING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CURLING COVID-19"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Virus Photo Goes Viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus Photo Goes Viral"

State Finalizes Hospital Surge Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Finalizes Hospital Surge Plan"

Grocery Stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Stores"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Smithfield Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Closure"

Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Possible Honey Bee Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible Honey Bee Threat"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14"

Band Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Band Class"

Carrie's Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carrie's Kids"

Public Porta-potties at Heaven's Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Public Porta-potties at Heaven's Helpers"

Car Insurance Refunds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Insurance Refunds"

Alcohol Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcohol Sales"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge