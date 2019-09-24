Defending her cubs, a walrus sinks a Russian Navy boat

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a female Pacific walrus resting, Sept. 19, 2013 in Point Lay, Alaska. A lawsuit making its way through federal court in Alaska will decide whether Pacific walruses should be listed as a threatened species, giving them additional protections. Walruses use sea ice for giving birth, nursing and resting between dives for food but the amount of ice over several decades has steadily declined due to climate warming. (Ryan Kingsbery/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

(CBS News) — Humans have long known that it’s inadvisable to mess with Mother Nature. And, as a group of researchers from the Russian Geographical Society just learned, it’s also apparently inadvisable to mess with a mother walrus.

The scientists were aboard a Russian Navy tugboat known as the Altai on an expedition to the Franz Josef Land archipelago in the Arctic Ocean this week right before the unusual human-animal interaction occurred. They boarded a small rubber landing craft and were en route to the shore to study its flora and fauna when a female walrus attacked, sinking the vessel.

“During the landing at Cape Heller, a group of researchers had to flee from a female walrus, which, protecting its cubs, attacked an expedition boat,” the Russian Military’s Northern Fleet said in a press release.

The Russian military appeared to be flying a drone above a group of walruses on a nearby beach to take scientific photographs, which may have spooked the animal, igniting its maternal defense instincts. A gallery posted by the Northern Fleet following the incident shows images of walruses gathered on the Franz Josef Land.

And, while the attached report makes no mention of a navy boat sinking, it does note that “serious troubles were avoided thanks to the clear and well-coordinated actions of the Northern Fleet servicemen, who were able to take the boat away from the animals without harming them.”

According to National Geographic, walruses near the Arctic Circle can weigh in at as much as 1.5 tons, reaching between 7.25 and 11.5 feet – twice the size of a human. And while these animals are not naturally aggressive, they will use their massive tusks to defend themselves from larger predators.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/24"

$250,000 Hole in One

Thumbnail for the video titled "$250,000 Hole in One"

Temperatures Plunge Later This Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temperatures Plunge Later This Week"

WDA_Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA_Championship"

Boys HS Tennis Sept. 23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis Sept. 23"

Kidder County-Washburn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County-Washburn"

Hostfest Dancers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest Dancers"

Child Abuse Arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Abuse Arrest"

Minot Budget Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Budget Approved"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

U-Mary Men's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Soccer"

Monday, September 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flooding"

Remains Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remains Identified"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Mosque

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosque"

Portable Signs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Portable Signs"

Vents and Winter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vents and Winter"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss