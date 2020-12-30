Deputy surprises dance group with dance-off after noise complaint

by: Antoinette Odom

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County deputy responded to a noise complaint on Christmas Eve but when he found that an all-girl dance group was behind the noise, he decided to join in on the fun.

Deputy Brissett initiated a dance-off and showed off some moves the Pensacola Prancing Pirouettes were not expecting.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shared the video saying, “Deputy Brissett has some moves!” After seeing the video, we can all attest to his amazing dance skills.

Through this post “community” was emphasized where officers are encouraged to positively interact with the people in which they serve — dance battle and all.

