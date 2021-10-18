Derek Chauvin hires lawyer to represent him on appeal

FILE – In this April 15, 2021 file image made from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin address Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin has hired an attorney to represent him as he appeals his murder conviction in the death of George Floyd, according to court documents made public Monday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin has hired an attorney to represent him as he appeals his murder conviction in the death of George Floyd.

Attorney William Mohrman filed a document with the court on Friday saying he would represent Chauvin on his appeal.

This comes after the Minnesota Supreme Court denied Chauvin’s request to use a public defender in the appeal process, saying a review of his debts and assets shows he’s ineligible.

Morhman is a partner with Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson, a law firm that has been involved in cases challenging the 2020 presidential election results and COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers.