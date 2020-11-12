Did you make Santa’s 2020 naughty or nice list? You can check here.

National News

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas will be here in a little over a month. So, did you make Santa’s naughty or nice list?

This year, Santa is making it really easy for you to find out. The “Department of Christmas Affairs” has released the 2020 naughty and nice list.

Download 2020 Naughty or Nice list hereDownload

Are you on the naughty list? Well, you can actually ask for Santa to review your status and make sure you’re on the right list.

Can’t find your name on the list? Help Santa check it twice by adding your name here.

And if you’re wanting to write Santa a letter, you still have some time!

How to get a letter postmarked from the North Pole:

  1. Have the child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.
  2. Write a personalized response to the child’s letter and sign it “From Santa.”
  3. Insert both letters into an envelope, and address it to the child.
  4. Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE, to the envelope.
  5. Ensure a First-Class Mail stamp is affixed to the envelope.
  6. Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope, with appropriate postage, and address it to:

    NORTH POLE POSTMARK
    POSTMASTER
    4141 POSTMARK DR
    ANCHORAGE AK 99530-9998

The United States Postal Service recommends sending your letters by December 7 so that they can be received by the Anchorage, AK, Postmaster no later than December 14. Santa’s helpers in Anchorage, AK, will take care of the rest!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/12

A very cold Thursday forecast

Evertide

NDC NOV 12

UMary Hockey

Heart River Volleyball

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Wilton-Wing Volleyball

Linton-HMB Football

St. Mary's Football

Oregon woman waited months for unemployment, now asked to pay it back

Masks, Signs for Williston

NDHP Helps Grant Family

Harvest

Surprise for Veteran

Hiring EMTs

Wreath Sponsoring

Veteran Ceremony

KX Gives Back

How the temperatures in the ocean could impact North Dakota's winter

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss