Some of the world’s rarest and most iconic sneakers are on display, as the global resale market surges. It’s a trend that started in the US and is now gaining traction around the world.

The sneaker resale market made big strides during the pandemic as a lucrative side hustle for “sneakerheads” and a cash cow for companies like eBay.

“Sneakers have just exploded in terms of growth,” says Alaister Low, Senior Manager at eBay, and sneaker expert. “On eBay we’ve seen triple-digit growth within sneakers over the last three years.”

To make sure rare shoes are the “real” thing — resale companies like eBay analyze details like logo placement, stitching, leather quality — even the smell of the sneakers.

In Australia, die-hard sneaker collectors are doing some ‘sole’ searching at a museum filled with famous footwear, like basketball legend Michael Jordan’s old high tops from 1985 dubbed the “Mona Lisa” of sneakers. They are game-worn and signed by Michael Jordan himself. A similar pair brought half a million dollars at auction two years ago.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for sneakerheads to get up close and personal with some of these sneakers that they really would never otherwise wouldn’t have a chance to see,” says Low.

Last year, kicks from Kanye West stole the spotlight. His Nike Air Yeezys sold for a record-breaking $1.8 million.

Sneaker collector Michael Fan says some of the 700 pairs in his collection are now valued at more than 100-times their original price. But he says there’s more to it than money. “It’s actually all about the passion. I just love sneakers.”

As more collectors put their best footwear forward, investors predict the world’s rare shoe market could surge to $30 billion by the end of the decade.