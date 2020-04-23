Digital First: Severe weather damage in Mississippi on April 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi overnight causing damage in parts of the state. Some tornado warned were issued by the National Weather Service, including one in Rankin County.

Melissa Bullock captured video on a security camera of strong winds pushing a trampoline. The video below also shows several lightning strikes.

Rachel Phuong Lê captured video of the tornado sirens going off in Rankin County. The video below also shows several lightning strikes.

Rankin County EOC Mike Word said no injuries have been reported. So far, no homes have been damaged. Crews are working to clear the downed trees before rush hour. Word said there’s some localized flooding in the county.

Marcia Robles captured videos of firefighters in Florence working to clear downed trees.

The storms knocked down trees on Ned Riley Road in New Hebron. Crews are working to clear the downed trees.

Storm damage in New Hebron. Courtesy: Jordan Russell

In Lorman, Monica Davis captured pictures of hail that feel on Highway 61 South by Rea’s Diner.

  • Hail in Lorman. Courtesy: Monica Davis
  • Hail in Lorman. Courtesy: Monica Davis
  • Hail in Lorman. Courtesy: Monica Davis

Pike County EMA Director Richard Coghlan said several trees fell on homes overnight, and some people were trapped in their homes. There is damage between Summit and McComb.

Coghlan said Pike County is also dealing with a couple of gas leaks. At this time, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

There’s also a chance of flash flooding in some areas in Mississippi.

