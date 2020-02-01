Digital footprints lead cops to Arizona fugitive in Canada

National News

by: PAUL DAVENPORT, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 jail booking photo released by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office shows Adan Perez Huerta, 32, who was arrested in Toronto and returned to Arizona where he was booked into jail in Phoenix. Huerta, who pleaded guilty in 2003 to murder before fleeing Arizona to avoid being sentenced, has been arrested in Canada 16 years later after police followed digital footprints provided by social media posts of his family and friends, authorities said. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

PHOENIX (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to murder before fleeing Arizona over 16 years ago to avoid being sentenced has been arrested in Canada after police followed digital footprints provided by social media posts of his family and friends, authorities said.

The fugitive, 32-year-old Adan Perez Huerta, was arrested in Toronto and returned to Arizona, where he was booked into a jail Thursday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Huerta after he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide but didn’t appear for his sentencing in 2003.

The case stemmed from the 2002 death of a 19-year-old woman who was his passenger in a vehicle driven by Huerta. She was fatally injured when the vehicle struck an electrical box and caught fire in a Phoenix suburb.

Huerta, who also was seriously injured in the early morning wreck, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16, the Chandler Police Department said in a statement. That’s twice Arizona’s legal limit of 0.08.

A Chandler detective last spring began searching for Huerta by checking social media posts of his relatives and associates, and those eventually led to posts by Huerta himself, said Sgt. Jason McClimans, a department spokesman.

McClimans said the detective was able to determine Huerta was in Toronto, leading to his arrest by Toronto police. U.S. marshals took Huerta into custody, and he was extradited to the United States.

“Social media always leaves a digital footprint,” McClimans told The Associated Press in an email.

Chandler police believe Huerta lived in Canada for at least a year, and he apparently was using his real name before being arrested, McClimans said.

Jennifer Liewer, spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, said Huerta for now is only charged in the homicide case. Additional charges may be filed after a prosecutor reviews the file, she said.

Huerta’s defense attorney, Paul Ramos, said Saturday he could not comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

NFL Honors Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFL Honors Veterans"

Macmillan update - February

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan update - February"

Under-reported Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under-reported Spill"

Snowmobile Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobile Safety"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20"

Real Life Superhero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real Life Superhero"

Frenzy Second Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy Second Block"

Frenzy First Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy First Block"

Linton HMB Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Wrestling"

Underwood Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Bball"

Linton HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Bball"

Century Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Bball"

Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Overdue Books

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdue Books"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"

Recycling in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycling in Minot"

CHI Midwives

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Midwives"

Oncologist on Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oncologist on Firefighting"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge