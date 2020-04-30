Live Now
Disney creates character face masks, donates proceeds to charity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you ought to wear a mask in public, why not do it in style? Disney is offering some fun options.

Disney is introducing non-medical face masks featuring some of its most popular characters as people wear masks in public to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The characters include Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Anna and Elsa, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, the Avengers, R2D2 and “The Mandalorian” character people call “Baby Yoda.”

The cost $19.99 for a four-pack and are available for pre-sale at shopdisney.com for estimated shipping in June. They come in small, medium and large.

Disney is donating all profits from US sales of the masks up to a million dollars to the non-profit group “MedShare” until Sept. 30.

Disney is also donating a million of the masks for kids and families in under-served and vulnerable communities across the United States. They will be distributed by MedShare.

