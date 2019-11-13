Live Now
WATCH: Impeachment Hearings

Disney Plus hits 10 million subscribers in first day

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

a Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations.

Disney’s mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films and new series appears to be a hit out of the gate after its launch on Tuesday.

Disney has invested billions in its streaming service, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year after a 7-day free trial. Customers of some Verizon wireless and home-internet plans were offered a year free.

Disney didn’t break down where the subscriptions came from or if they were free or paid monthly or yearly. Some analysts thought it would take Disney a year to reach 10 million subscribers.

Netflix has garnered 158 million subscribers since launching its streaming platform in 2007.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"

How Lake Sakakawea Can Create Its Own Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Lake Sakakawea Can Create Its Own Weather"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13"

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with slightly cooler temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with slightly cooler temps"

Holiday Book Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Book Drive"

Region Volleyball 11.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region Volleyball 11.12.19"

Women's College Basketball 11.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's College Basketball 11.12.19"

Garrison Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Water"

LESSENING RESTRICTIONS PKG

Thumbnail for the video titled "LESSENING RESTRICTIONS PKG"

Beulah Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Update"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Kidder County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County"

Flasher VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher VBall"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12"

Recovery Through Art

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Through Art"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

Bracelets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bracelets"

Ideal Option

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ideal Option"

Recovering When Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovering When Busy"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge