Disney recalls ‘Toy Story’ toy

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR-TV) — Disney is recalling 80,000 plush Forky toys because they may pose a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the plastic eyes can fall off.

Forky is a character from the movie “Toy Story 4.” It’s a toy made from a spork.

The recalled product is an 11″ plush toy with “googly” eyes of different sizes.

The toys were sold at Disney Stores, theme parks, and online at ShopDisney.com and Amazon Marketplace.

They were sold from April 2019 to June 2019 for about $20.

According to the report filed with the CPSC, no injures have been reported.