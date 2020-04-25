Disney shares ‘virtual viewing’ of ‘Happily Ever After’ nighttime spectacular

by: Nexstar Media Wire

TAMPA (WFLA) – Need something to watch while social distancing after a long week?

On Friday night, Disney Magic Moments shared a “virtual viewing” of the “Happily Ever After” fireworks show at Walt Disney World for families to enjoy.

Happily Ever After is the nighttime spectacular from Magic Kingdom.

“For this special pre-recorded viewing of ‘Happily Ever After’ at Magic Kingdom Park, you have the best seat in the house!” according to the Disney Parks Blog. “Watch as the castle you know so well becomes a canvas for the heart-tugging story of the importance of chasing your dreams, no matter what, and finding your happily ever after.”

The park streamed the special on Instagram and on the Disney Parks Blog, where you can watch the full recording..

Walt Disney World and Disneyland have been closed since March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

