Disney World to re-theme Splash Mountain as 'Princess and the Frog' ride

by: Heather Monahan and WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Concept art for Splash Mountain (Disney photo)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Splash Mountain will be getting a makeover soon at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland in California.

The Disney Park Blog announced Thursday that Splash Mountain will be changed to a “Princess and the Frog” theme. The move comes after an outcry on social media to change the ride and a viral petition calling for it to be re-themed.

The current ride is based on Disney’s controversial 1946 film “Song of the South.” The movie has been heavily criticized for the way it depicts Black people, and has come into the spotlight once again recently amid civil unrest in the United States.

“The retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today. The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year,” a statement posted to the Disney Parks Blog said.

According to the blog, the ride will pick up after the final kiss in “The Princess and the Frog” and will follow Princess Tiana and Louis on a “musical adventure” as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance.

“Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important,” a public relations spokesperson for Disney said. “It’s a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou.”

Disney did not give a date for when the re-theme of the Disney World and Disneyland rides would happen. It did say the project had been in the works since last year.

