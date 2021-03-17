Disneyland announces official reopening date

National News

by: Fareeha Rehman,

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Disneyland theme parks are officially reopening on April 30, 2021, the company announced Wednesday.

They will admit visitors to Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park at a limited capacity.

“In the days leading up to the public opening on April 30, Disneyland Resort will invite cast members and members of the local community to be the first theme park guests after more than a year of closure. A Touch of Disney, the limited-time ticketed experience which has sold out, will go on as planned from March 18 through April 19,” Disneyland said.

There will be a new reservation system, requiring advance ticket purchasing.

To enter a park, both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and up. 

Park visits are also limited to just California residents at this time.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa plans to reopen on April 29, with limited capacity. Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will plan to reopen May 2. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date, the company said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Teacher Deadline Bill

WWII Vet builds planes in isolation

Why spring happens at a specific time on a specific day

Amber's St. Patrick's Day #OneMinuteForecast

Decreasing clouds with warmth on the way

NDC MAR 17

College Sports

Dickinson Trinity Boy's Basketball

RW

Transgender Hearing

Insurance Rumor

'One in a million' Manta ray photobombs surfer at Florida beach

KX Convo: John Hoeven

Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Burn Ban

Flexibility Learning

New Rep

DST Vote

Wild Hogs Pt. 2

Outdoor Licenses

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News