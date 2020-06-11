Disneyland proposes plan for reopening; park to open July 17

National News

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Saying they don’t know when they’ll be able to re-open many of their businesses with the coronavirus spreading, Walt Disney Co. officials announced they will start furloughing workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida and California. The statement released late Thursday, April 2, 2020 from The Walt Disney Co. said the first wave of furloughs will start April 19 and involve workers whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Disneyland Resort has announced its plans for a phased reopening of its theme park in Anaheim, two hotels and Downtown Disney. It made the announcement in a press release Wednesday.

Disneyland is planning to open their theme park gates to guests on July 17, after being closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pending state and local government approvals, the company issued the following phased reopening dates:

  • July 9: Downtown Disney District
  • July 17: Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park
  • July 23: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel

Last month, Disney World announced its phased reopening on July 11 for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks, followed by EPCOT and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

