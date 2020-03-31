Disputed Canada-US oil pipeline work to start in April

Live Now
FILE – This Nov. 3, 2015 file photo shows the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, in Steele City, Neb. Pipeline sponsor TC Energy says it has started preliminary work along its route through the U.S. as opponents wait for a judge to rule on their request to block the project. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian company says it plans to start construction of the disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline in April after lining up customers and money for a project opposed by environmentalists and some American Indian tribes.

Calgary-based TC Energy says the provincial Alberta government in Canada will invest $1.1 billion to cover construction costs through 2020.

The company plans to begin at Montana’s border with Canada. Climate activists who oppose the pipeline say fossil fuel usage must be curbed to combat global warming.

