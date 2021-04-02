Distracted Driving Awareness Month

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Here at KX News, we want to make sure you have the information to keep you and your family safe out on the roads.

According to AAA, distracted driving crashes kill nine people every day in the U.S.

As traffic begins to pick up across the country, the auto club says it’s focusing on the road ahead and encouraging people to put down their cell phones.

The top three: Driving distractions are people using mobile phones, in-vehicle technology and interacting with passengers.

