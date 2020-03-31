Doctors share tips to safely grocery shop during COVID-19

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Different doctors have different takes on the best way to do to grocery shop during COVID-19, but most agree when you go shopping, you can’t be too careful.

In a video with more than 20,000,000 views, a Michigan doctor gave his advice for grocery shopping and unloading safely.

He said once you get home, if possible, leave groceries outside for three days to ensure the coronavirus dies before you bring them inside.

But if that’s not possible, he said spend a few extra minutes to divide your counter to designate one side as clean and make sure you disinfect it. He said keep the groceries on the other side until you clean them.

For items like fruits and vegetables that come on their own, he suggested treating them like your hands and put them in soapy water for 20 seconds.

For items in boxes, those could’ve touched a lot of hands during distribution. He said simply take them out and throw away the outer package.

For other items, wipe them down with a household cleaner, alcohol or wipe.

“Anything you’re not cooking, it’s a great idea to wash off your food with soap and water,” Baptist Hospital infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld said.

Threlkeld said while the packaging is a concern, he believes the food itself is safe.

“Not a lot of information or clear data this virus has been food-transmitted,” he said.

Threlkeld said cook food at more than 150 degrees or microwave it if you want to be sure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Gun Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Sales"

Music Lessons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music Lessons"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Medication Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medication Help"

Working from Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working from Home"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Weddings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weddings"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31"

Today is the last warm day of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today is the last warm day of the week"

Flower Shops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Shops"

Cheap Gas, Nowhere to Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheap Gas, Nowhere to Go"

Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Curl Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curl Sisters"

Girl Scout Cookies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Cookies"

Distancing Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distancing Outside"

Bowling Alley's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowling Alley's"

Calling 911

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calling 911"

Prayer Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prayer Group"

Drive-In Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-In Service"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge