Does the naked body belong on Facebook? It’s complicated

(AP) – The unclothed human body accounts for the bulk of the material Facebook removes from its service and some people are not happy.
Facebook is tweaking its original heavy-handed policies to account for modern nuances around gender identity, political speech and self-expression.
But some activists, sex therapists, artists and sex educators say the company is unfairly censoring their work, suspending them in “Facebook jail” with no warning and little, if any recourse.
Facebook’s monitoring systems do a better job with nudity than with hate speech, extremism and misinformation.
But deciding when a nipple is art, porn or protest gets murky.