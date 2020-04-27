Dog in Australia gives birth to litter of 21 puppies, breaking current record

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

QUEENSLAND, Australia (WJW) – A Neapolitan Mastiff named Shadow is making international headlines after giving birth to a litter of 21 puppies, which broke the Australian record of 19.

According to Animal Emergency Service, she had an emergency caesarian on April 20.

“Shadow was so flat when she arrived, and we learned from her owner she had delivered three puppies at home already. After four hours of no activity and a puppy that didn’t make it, her owner brought her into us expecting the worst,” veterinarian Dr Patrycja Zimmermann said.

Once they examined her, they realized she was carrying more puppies and immediately got her into surgery. It took a team of 10 vets and nurses to assist in the removal of the other 18 puppies.

Sadly, only 18 from the litter of 21 have survived. Shadow is now recovering at home with her owners and pups.

