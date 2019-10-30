Dog is hit by car, gets stuck in grill for 45-minute ride

National News

by: Justina Latimer

Posted: / Updated:

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A family in New York is trying to scrape together money for their dog’s surgery.

The pup named Coco is lucky to be alive — she was hit by a car.

Not only that, but she got stuck behind the vehicle’s grill — and stayed stuck for a nearly hour-long drive.

The driver didn’t know and continued driving — finding the dog later.

It was the ride of little Coco’s life.

Police say a woman was traveling on North Manning Boulevard when she thought she ran into something.

“She stopped as well as some other motorist. She checked her vehicle realized there was damage to the front but didn’t realize she had struck the dog,” said Lt. Jeffrey Collins of the Rotterdam Police.

After taking a 45-minute ride to Rotterdam, she heard something under the grill.

She pulled over only to find the precious pooch holding on for dear life.

“On of our officers was able to free the dog from the car by pressing down the scoop and allowing the dog to come out,” Collins said.

So how did Coco end up in this situation in the first place?

Well her owner says she was let outside to go to the bathroom and escaped through a fence.

“She does everything with me. We do everything together,” said Coco’s owner, Kathleen Davis.

Coco’s surgery will cost at least $4,000 which is money the family says they just don’t have.

“She came to us with a shattered elbow. To be honest, I can’t believe she survived it,” said Noella Lafreniere of the Hernas Veterinary Clinic.

They haven’t gotten Coco back yet — as animal control is still investigating the case.

“I can’t get her back unless I fix her. Unless I have her surgery done,” Davis said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

WX

Thumbnail for the video titled "WX"

Ward Social

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Social"

College App

Thumbnail for the video titled "College App"

Hay Bales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hay Bales"

Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals"

ND Superintendent

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Superintendent"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29"

Prepare For A Very Cold Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For A Very Cold Day"

New Hope and Hope's House

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hope and Hope's House"

Standing Rock vs Washburn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock vs Washburn"

Audit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Audit"

Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Therapy"

First Responders Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Day"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Women's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Basketball"

SM Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Volleyball"

Century_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century_Volleyball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge