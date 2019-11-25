Dog years: A better method than multiplying by seven

In the past, if you wanted to figure out how old your dog was in human years, you would take its age and multiply by seven.

For example, a dog that was 5 years old in human years would be 35 in dog years.

It turns out, that rule of thumb calculation is very inaccurate.

Who says? Several DNA scientists who have been studying the chemical changes in DNA over a lifetime.

In an article appearing in Science magazine, the scientists explain they are looking at the “epigenetic clock,” the measure of a lifetime through the way a person’s DNA ages.

These scientists looked at human and canine DNA changes over a lifetime and found a way to relate age between the two groups.

So what’s the new formula for calculating dog years?

16 ln(dog age) + 31.

That’s 16 multiplied by the natural logarithm of the dog’s real age, with 31 added to the total.

It’s a bit more complicated than simply multiplying by 7, but it does give a far more accurate age for your pet in dog years.

Remember the 5-year-old dog we mentioned at the start of this story? Using the new formula, that dog would be the equivalent of 56.8 years old in human years, versus the 35 years calculated by simply multiplying by 7.

You can read more about the formula and the DNA research here. You’ll also find a handy calculator that allows you to just enter the dog’s age to find its age in dog years using the new formula.