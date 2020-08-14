Dolly Parton releasing first Christmas album in 30 years

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christmas is coming early for Dolly Parton fans.

The East Tennessee icon is releasing her first Christmas album in 30 years. “A Holly Dolly Christmas” is set to hit shelves on Oct. 2.

The album will include a mix of originals and holiday classics and features Parton teaming up with such famous friends as Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson as well as with her brother Randy Parton.

The track list was released on Billboard.com:

Holly Jolly Christmas – Dolly Parton

Christmas Is (feat. Miley Cyrus) – Dolly Parton

Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas – Dolly Parton, Michael Bublé

Christmas On The Square – Dolly Parton

Circle Of Love – Dolly Parton

All I Want For Christmas Is You – Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon

Comin’ Home For Christmas – Dolly Parton

Christmas Where We Are (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Dolly Parton

Pretty Paper – Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – Dolly Parton

You Are My Christmas (feat. Randy Parton) – Dolly Parton

Mary, Did You Know? – Dolly Parton

Parton released her 30th solo album, “Home for Christmas,” in 1990.

In addition to “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” Parton has other projects coming this fall.

On Nov. 17, Chronicle Books will release, “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,” a deluxe coffee table book chronicling her career and life through 175 of her songs.