Donor gives employees at hospital $1 million for bonuses

National News

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Around the country, there’s a lot of gratitude for medical providers these days, and in Santa Cruz, California, a recent anonymous note to the local hospital was no exception.

“Thank you for standing up (and staying up!) to care for our community,” it said. “This humankindness is what makes you heroic.”

It was the donation that came with that note — $1 million — that has hospital employees cheering. The gift was designated entirely for employees — nurses, cleaning staff, lab techs, medical records, even mailroom staff and security guards who have worked at Dominican Hospital for at least a year are getting a bonus check. Full-time staff get $800, part-timers receive $600.

Hospital president Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz said the donation is a testament to their employee’s clinical excellence and their tireless dedication.

After weeks of hard work, nursing supervisor Amy Loudon said she was amazed at the generosity of a stranger, and especially appreciative it’s being shared with all employees this week.

“There are so many people who keep the hospital running. Nurses and doctors are getting the praise, but we couldn’t do it without the staff who clean the floors, deliver supplies, fix machines, everything. It’s a team, and I’m glad the whole team is getting a thank you,” she said.

As for her own bonus?

“I’m definitely going to spoil myself a little bit,” she said.

Which is probably why the anonymous $1 million do-gooder made the donation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/4"

Monday forecast: Cloudy & Cool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Cloudy & Cool"

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"

Hazen Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Track"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

Hair Salons Open Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Salons Open Up"

Robert One Minute 5-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-3"

Minot Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Census"

Sawyer Restaurant Opens Back up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sawyer Restaurant Opens Back up"

Williams County Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams County Testing"

Case Numbers Update May 3rd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update May 3rd"

Badlands Big Sticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks"

Paulette's Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paulette's Retirement"

Slashing State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slashing State Budget"

Comic Shop Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comic Shop Marathon"

Robert One Minute 5-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-2"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-2-20"

DCB Hockey coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCB Hockey coach"

Rugby Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Softball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge