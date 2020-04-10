Don’t have to file a tax return but still want a stimulus check? The IRS just launched a new online tool to help you

FILE – This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington.

(NEWS10) – The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have created a new tool to allow non-filers to register for Economic Impact Payments for those who do not usually file a tax return.

The non-filer tool, developed in partnership between the IRS and the Free File Alliance, provides a free and easy option designed for people who don’t have a return filing obligation, including those with too little income to file. The feature is available only on IRS.gov, and users should look for Non-filers: Enter Payment Info Here to take them directly to the tool.

