‘Don’t mess with The Alamo’: Texas officials plan to protect historic site from protesters

National News

by: FOX8 Digital Desk and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A police officer walks outside of the closed Alamo on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. – The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WGHP) – Texas land commissioner George P. Bush has responded to rumors on social media that protesters plan to pursue the Alamo.

Bush, the eldest son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, responded with a “simple” message: “Don’t mess with The Alamo.”

He said his office is “closely watching the social media posts and rumors from protestors who are threatening to come to The Alamo.”

Bush Alamo rangers, San Antonio police officers, the Department of Public Safety and the National Guard will be deployed to protect the “sacred” site.

Bush’s full statement reads: “The Alamo is the Shrine of Texas Liberty. And it will be defended. My office is closely watching the social media posts and rumors from protestors who are threatening to come to the Alamo. Rest assured we have already deployed, for several weeks and will continue to do so, the Alamo Rangers in partnership with SAPD, The Department of Public Safety and The National Guard to protect this sacred site. My message to the protestors is simple: Don’t mess with The Alamo.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16"

Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Unusual College Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unusual College Search"

Velva Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Baseball"

Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council"

Land Access Pilot Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Access Pilot Program"

Durum Wheat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Durum Wheat"

Monday, June 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Summer Library Programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Library Programs"

Library Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Reopening"

Fireworks in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks in Bismarck"

Pea Leaf Weevil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pea Leaf Weevil"

Back in Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back in Business"

Volunteering and Living Longer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteering and Living Longer"

Court Ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Ruling"

Williston Radar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Radar"

Bike Etiquette

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Etiquette"

Quit Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quit Week"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge